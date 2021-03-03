Insider Buying: Ardent Leisure Group Limited (ASX:ALG) Insider Purchases 500,000 Shares of Stock

Ardent Leisure Group Limited (ASX:ALG) insider Gary Weiss acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.63 ($0.45) per share, with a total value of A$314,500.00 ($224,642.86).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.57.

Ardent Leisure Group

Ardent Leisure Group Limited invests in and operates leisure and entertainment businesses in Australia and the United States. The company operates in Main Event and Theme Parks segments. It operates 43 main event sites in Texas, Arizona, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, New Mexico, Ohio, Oklahoma, Kansas, Florida, Tennessee, Maryland, Delaware, Colorado, and Louisiana, as well as Dreamworld and WhiteWater World in Coomera, Queensland; and the SkyPoint observation deck and climb in Surfers Paradise, Queensland.

