Insider Buying: Mader Group Limited (ASX:MAD) Insider Acquires 54,615 Shares of Stock

Mader Group Limited (ASX:MAD) insider Justin Nuich bought 54,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.90 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,262.73 ($35,187.66).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.015 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. Mader Group’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

About Mader Group

Mader Group Limited, a contracting company, provides specialized contract labor for maintenance and support of mobile and fixed plant equipment in the resources sector in Australia and internationally. It offers auto and HV electricians, drill support team, clean team, rapid response teams, rostered support, shutdown teams, specialized tool hire, training and mentoring, and diggers support teams, as well as labor for component exchange, boilermaker and line boring, field support, fixed plant support, trade upgrade program, rail maintenance, and workshops.

