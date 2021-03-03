Insider Selling: Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) CEO Sells 33,353 Shares of Stock

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) CEO Robert S. Keane sold 33,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total value of $3,286,271.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

CMPR stock traded up $3.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.16. 10,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,615. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 62.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.56. Cimpress plc has a 1-year low of $40.80 and a 1-year high of $128.87.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($1.61). Cimpress had a net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 11.21%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cimpress plc will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMPR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cimpress by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,367,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,011,000 after buying an additional 30,452 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,360,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,071,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,056,000 after acquiring an additional 61,524 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cimpress in the 4th quarter worth about $23,375,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Cimpress by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 228,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMPR. Truist increased their target price on Cimpress from $112.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised their price objective on Cimpress to $124.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

