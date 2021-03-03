Insider Selling: Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) SVP Sells 15,675 Shares of Stock

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) SVP Barclay Corbus sold 15,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $203,618.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 641,387 shares in the company, valued at $8,331,617.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Friday, February 26th, Barclay Corbus sold 4,651 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $57,672.40.

CLNE stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,736,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,668,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $19.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.12 and a beta of 2.02.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CLNE shares. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $9.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Clean Energy Fuels has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 9,022 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter worth about $648,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter worth about $2,744,000. 30.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets, primarily in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

