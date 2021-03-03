Insider Selling: Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Director Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total transaction of $134,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,863 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,789.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CLH stock opened at $84.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.45 and a fifty-two week high of $90.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 1.72.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 9.35%. Equities analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CLH shares. UBS Group raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.70.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth about $46,850,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,232,000 after buying an additional 14,715 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,886,000 after buying an additional 54,959 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 36,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after buying an additional 16,612 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after buying an additional 6,301 shares during the period. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

