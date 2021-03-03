Insider Selling: Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) COO Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.99, for a total transaction of $165,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,493,455.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE DECK opened at $325.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $319.13 and a 200-day moving average of $268.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $78.70 and a 52-week high of $340.58.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.01 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.20 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%. As a group, analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,212,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,208,089,000 after buying an additional 1,259,683 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,316,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $951,194,000 after buying an additional 76,268 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,042,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $298,872,000 after purchasing an additional 267,631 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 855,052 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $245,212,000 after purchasing an additional 186,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $204,761,000. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DECK shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $307.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.63.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

