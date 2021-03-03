Insider Selling: First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Director Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Director William L. Hoy sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $195,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of FRME opened at $43.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. First Merchants Co. has a one year low of $21.18 and a one year high of $45.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.49.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. First Merchants had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 26.65%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Merchants Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. First Merchants’s payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in First Merchants by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in First Merchants by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in First Merchants during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in First Merchants by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 48,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in First Merchants by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRME has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded First Merchants from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Stephens raised First Merchants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

