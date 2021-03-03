Insider Selling: Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) President Sells 26,000 Shares of Stock

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) President Lisa Laube sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $2,496,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 126,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,176,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of FND traded down $3.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,076,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,728. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.36 and a 1 year high of $108.54.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $723.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.71 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.77%. Equities analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FND. Telsey Advisory Group raised Floor & Decor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,419,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 13,966 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth approximately $252,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 5,670.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 12.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

