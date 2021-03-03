Insider Selling: Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Insider Sells 800 Shares of Stock

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) insider Gwenn Hansen sold 800 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $28,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock opened at $35.91 on Wednesday. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.21 and a 52 week high of $52.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.61.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. Equities analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NRIX. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRIX. TRV GP Iii LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $189,301,000. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,969,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,282,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,618,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,383,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company's lead product candidates in preclinical stage include NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

