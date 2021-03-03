Insider Selling: Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Director Sells 1,430 Shares of Stock

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $140,440.30.

Shares of POST traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.64. 367,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,489. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of -3,286.90 and a beta of 0.71. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.97 and a 52 week high of $104.22.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Post had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. On average, analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on POST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Post from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Post from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Post by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Post during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Post in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Post in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Post during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

