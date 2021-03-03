Insider Selling: PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.75, for a total value of $977,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80 shares in the company, valued at $7,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $95.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.29 and its 200-day moving average is $81.75. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.15 and a 1 year high of $104.90.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.22. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $877.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in PriceSmart by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in PriceSmart by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in PriceSmart by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in PriceSmart by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PriceSmart by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 75.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

