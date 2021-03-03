Insider Selling: Stepan (NYSE:SCL) VP Sells 402 Shares of Stock

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) VP Debra Stefaniak sold 402 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.85, for a total value of $48,983.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:SCL traded up $2.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,296. Stepan has a 52 week low of $69.33 and a 52 week high of $131.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Stepan alerts:

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.34. Stepan had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 13.85%. Analysts forecast that Stepan will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.83%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCL. FMR LLC raised its position in Stepan by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Stepan during the 3rd quarter worth $493,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Stepan by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Stepan during the 3rd quarter worth $394,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Stepan by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stepan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.67.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.