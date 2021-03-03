Insider Selling: The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) CFO Sells 1,930 Shares of Stock

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,351,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,743,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded down $13.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $676.46. 12,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,239. The company has a 50-day moving average of $714.11 and a 200-day moving average of $707.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $325.43 and a 52-week high of $758.00.

The Sherwin-Williams’s stock is going to split on the morning of Thursday, April 1st. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, February 3rd. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, March 31st.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.27 EPS. Analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a boost from The Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 31.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $845.00 to $874.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $765.00 to $806.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $785.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $738.06.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

