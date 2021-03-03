Insider Selling: Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) EVP Sells 58,750 Shares of Stock

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) EVP David Bass sold 58,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total transaction of $11,009,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,635,863.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

David Bass also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 7th, David Bass sold 5,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.37, for a total transaction of $937,035.00.

NASDAQ:VRNS traded down $11.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.80. 680,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,453. The company has a fifty day moving average of $189.28 and a 200 day moving average of $144.09. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $226.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.35 and a beta of 1.12.

Varonis Systems’s stock is set to split on Monday, March 15th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, February 8th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, March 12th.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $95.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.06 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VRNS shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $160.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Varonis Systems by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,836,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,053,000 after purchasing an additional 409,367 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Varonis Systems by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,029,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,770,000 after purchasing an additional 93,298 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Varonis Systems by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 790,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,276,000 after purchasing an additional 368,899 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 25,949.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 509,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 507,046 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 497,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,338,000 after buying an additional 134,338 shares during the period.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

