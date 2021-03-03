Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Given New $130.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $120.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.96% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Installed Building Products’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.79 EPS.

IBP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Installed Building Products has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.53.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Installed Building Products stock opened at $113.08 on Wednesday. Installed Building Products has a 52 week low of $29.02 and a 52 week high of $130.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 1.86.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 44.72%. On average, research analysts expect that Installed Building Products will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 273.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 42,136 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the third quarter worth about $265,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 3.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 18.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 202.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 6,039 shares during the period. 70.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Read More: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.