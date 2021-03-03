Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) PT Raised to $275.00

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its target price lifted by SVB Leerink from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

PODD has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Insulet from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lowered Insulet from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Insulet from $235.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Insulet from $246.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Insulet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $255.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $243.79.

Shares of PODD opened at $265.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $276.40 and a 200 day moving average of $248.08. Insulet has a fifty-two week low of $121.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.43. The firm has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 604.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 6.62.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). Insulet had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $246.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Insulet will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Insulet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Insulet by 5,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Insulet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Insulet by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Insulet by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

