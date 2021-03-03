Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Price Target Cut to $34.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) had its price target decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of ICPT stock opened at $21.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.90 and a 200 day moving average of $35.09. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $98.03.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.03). Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 106.64% and a negative return on equity of 1,973.10%. As a group, research analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -8.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sandip Kapadia sold 2,193 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total transaction of $53,662.71. 23.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICPT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 512.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $457,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

