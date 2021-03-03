Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) PT Lowered to $65.00

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at B. Riley from $74.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 200.23% from the company’s previous close.

ICPT has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “sell” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $116.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of ICPT opened at $21.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.90 and its 200-day moving average is $35.09. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $98.03.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.03). Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 106.64% and a negative return on equity of 1,973.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -8.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sandip Kapadia sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total value of $53,662.71. Company insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,782,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 28,379 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 371,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after purchasing an additional 56,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 28,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

