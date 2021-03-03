InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Peel Hunt lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at $71.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.51. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12 month low of $25.39 and a 12 month high of $75.20.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the third quarter valued at $88,000. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 42,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 10.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 189,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,941,000 after purchasing an additional 17,502 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 91.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 202,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,611,000 after purchasing an additional 96,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the third quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Regent, Six Senses, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Voco, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

