Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Issues Earnings Results

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) posted its earnings results on Monday. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $276.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.83 million. Interface had a positive return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 6.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

TILE stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.64. The company had a trading volume of 24,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,380. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.58 million, a P/E ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 2.16. Interface has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $14.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.76.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names ; and luxury vinyl tile products.

