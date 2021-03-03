Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Price Target Increased to $37.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 76.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on IFSPF. TD Securities lowered shares of Interfor to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Interfor from $37.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Interfor from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Interfor from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Interfor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Interfor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.17.

Get Interfor alerts:

IFSPF stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.01. 3,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,968. Interfor has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $24.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.68.

About Interfor

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

Read More: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.