Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intertek Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Intertek Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IKTSY traded down $3.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.95. 2,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,313. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Intertek Group has a 12 month low of $46.63 and a 12 month high of $84.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.02.

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

