Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Short Interest Update

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, a decrease of 77.0% from the January 28th total of 206,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 195,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Intesa Sanpaolo stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.92. 67,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,294. Intesa Sanpaolo has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $16.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.60 and its 200-day moving average is $13.21.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Monday, November 23rd. AlphaValue raised shares of Intesa Sanpaolo to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intesa Sanpaolo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

