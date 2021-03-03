inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 76.4% from the January 28th total of 26,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 50,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in inTEST in the fourth quarter valued at $2,597,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in inTEST by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 295,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 65,278 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in inTEST by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 814,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 14,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in inTEST during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered inTEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

NYSEAMERICAN:INTT traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.78. 36,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,703. inTEST has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $9.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.44 million, a P/E ratio of 439.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.01.

inTEST Corporation supplies precision-engineered solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, semiconductor, and telecommunications markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

