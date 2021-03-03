inTEST (INTT) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 5th. Analysts expect inTEST to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN INTT opened at $8.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.02 million, a PE ratio of 427.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.01. inTEST has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of inTEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

About inTEST

inTEST Corporation supplies precision-engineered solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, semiconductor, and telecommunications markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

