Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 112.5% from the January 28th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $534,000. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $365,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000.

Shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.60. 282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,618. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.23 and a fifty-two week high of $81.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.09.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.