Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a decrease of 78.8% from the January 28th total of 141,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.92. The company had a trading volume of 8,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,260. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $26.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.97 and a 200 day moving average of $22.33.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 20,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

About Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

