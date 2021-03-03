Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Stock Holdings Decreased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco by 1,994.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,455,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,651 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Invesco by 36.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,828,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,856 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Invesco by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,541,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $619,488,000 after purchasing an additional 838,862 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco by 43.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,510,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,237,000 after purchasing an additional 459,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in Invesco by 100.0% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 657,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 328,725 shares in the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.88.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $23.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $25.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 24.31%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

