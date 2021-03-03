Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Stock Holdings Lowered by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco by 1,994.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,455,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,651 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Invesco by 36.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,828,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,856 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,541,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $619,488,000 after acquiring an additional 838,862 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco by 43.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,510,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,237,000 after acquiring an additional 459,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of Invesco by 100.0% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 657,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,502,000 after acquiring an additional 328,725 shares in the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $23.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $25.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 24.31%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Invesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

