Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 360.0% from the January 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

ISEM stock traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $29.25. 12,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,857. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.55. Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $30.49.

