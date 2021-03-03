Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0458 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Shares of VTN opened at $13.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.65. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $13.98.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Company Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

