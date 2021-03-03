Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Intuit (INTU)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU) recently:

3/3/2021 – Intuit had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $458.00 to $470.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Intuit had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $455.00 to $470.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Intuit had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $440.00 to $450.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Intuit had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $375.00 to $407.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Intuit had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $430.00 to $450.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Intuit had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $400.00 to $425.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Intuit was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $500.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Intuit was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $418.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Intuit is benefiting from strong momentum in online ecosystem revenues and solid professional tax revenues. The TurboTax Live offering is also driving growth in the Consumer tax business. Solid momentum in the company’s lending product, QuickBooks Capital, remains a positive. Moreover, the company’s strategy of shifting its business to cloud-based subscription model will help generate stable revenues over the long run. The stock has outperformed the industry over the past year. Nonetheless, Intuit’s near-term prospect looks gloomy as the global lockdown amid the coronavirus crisis has affected small businesses, posing risks to its revenue growth. Additionally, higher costs and expenses due to increased investments in marketing and engineering teams are likely to continue impacting bottom-line results in the near term.”

2/25/2021 – Intuit had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $455.00 to $480.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Intuit had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $450.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $430.00.

2/12/2021 – Intuit had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $383.00 to $411.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Intuit had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $400.00 to $430.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2021 – Intuit had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $400.00 to $405.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Intuit is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Intuit had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $425.00 to $440.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Intuit had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $405.00 to $460.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Intuit is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of INTU stock traded down $7.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $394.55. 28,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,924. The stock has a market cap of $108.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.96, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.68 and a fifty-two week high of $423.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $387.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $354.57.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total transaction of $1,549,446.08. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,167 shares of company stock valued at $1,966,986 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Intuit by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,561,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,179,575,000 after purchasing an additional 557,239 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,773,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,573,057,000 after purchasing an additional 527,143 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 7.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,227,281,000 after purchasing an additional 245,406 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,504,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,330,997,000 after purchasing an additional 152,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Intuit by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,034,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,152,471,000 after purchasing an additional 41,999 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

