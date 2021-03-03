Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 3,480 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 721% compared to the typical daily volume of 424 call options.

In other news, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.49, for a total transaction of $155,490.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,353.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.21, for a total transaction of $314,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 240,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,873,146.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,886 shares of company stock worth $9,272,599 in the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Cardlytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Cardlytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cardlytics by 241.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Cardlytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Cardlytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDLX. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $134.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.76 and a beta of 2.63. Cardlytics has a fifty-two week low of $27.33 and a fifty-two week high of $161.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $67.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.84 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 23.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cardlytics will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels, which include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.