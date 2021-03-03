Investors Purchase High Volume of Sempra Energy Put Options (NYSE:SRE)

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 2,506 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,039% compared to the typical volume of 220 put options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the third quarter valued at $863,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.00.

Shares of NYSE:SRE traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.97. 1,394,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,705,101. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.91 and its 200-day moving average is $125.20. The company has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $148.00.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.65%.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

