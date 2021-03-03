Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $149.80

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $149.80 and traded as high as $159.92. Investors Title shares last traded at $156.00, with a volume of 2,322 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.77 and a 200-day moving average of $149.91. The firm has a market cap of $299.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITIC. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Investors Title during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investors Title during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 569.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 231.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 20.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

About Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC)

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

