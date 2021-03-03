Invictus MD Strategies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IVITF) Short Interest Down 82.7% in February

Invictus MD Strategies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IVITF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 82.7% from the January 28th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 461,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Invictus MD Strategies stock opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. Invictus MD Strategies has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02.

Invictus MD Strategies Company Profile

Invictus MD Strategies Corp. invests in, acquires, and develops synergistic businesses in the cannabis industry in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Sale of Cannabis and Fertilizers. It produces and sells medical cannabis; and plant fertilizers, nutrients, and other supplies for hydroponics, as well as operates medical clinics in Alberta.

