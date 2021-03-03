Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) shares dropped 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $37.71 and last traded at $39.04. Approximately 5,304,688 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 4,274,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.01.

NVTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Invitae from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Invitae from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.50 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

Get Invitae alerts:

The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $100.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.87 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 183.50% and a negative return on equity of 81.19%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Invitae news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 34,300 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total value of $2,004,149.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason W. Myers sold 71,869 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total transaction of $3,400,841.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,211,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,309,204.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 692,539 shares of company stock worth $34,348,470. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVTA. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invitae in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invitae in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invitae in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invitae in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Invitae in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. 78.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Invitae (NYSE:NVTA)

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.