IOTA (MIOTA) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $105.53 Million

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 3rd. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for about $1.23 or 0.00002401 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IOTA has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion and approximately $105.53 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IOTA has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00073326 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000065 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000144 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA is a Tangle coin that uses the

Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IOTA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

