IoTeX (IOTX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $65.09 Million

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 3rd. One IoTeX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0304 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, IoTeX has traded 40.6% higher against the dollar. IoTeX has a total market capitalization of $293.65 million and $65.09 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IoTeX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00060270 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.49 or 0.00789362 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00007432 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00027942 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00062648 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00029697 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00046109 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) is a Roll-DPoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,644,304,442 tokens. IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex.

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

IoTeX Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IoTeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoTeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.