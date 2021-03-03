IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $186.67.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IQV shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company.

IQV traded down $2.37 on Wednesday, reaching $190.37. The company had a trading volume of 4,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,581. IQVIA has a fifty-two week low of $81.79 and a fifty-two week high of $199.99. The stock has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $187.42 and its 200 day moving average is $171.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl bought 63,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $176.95 per share, with a total value of $11,227,654.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the third quarter worth $32,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

