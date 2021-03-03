IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 43.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

In other IQVIA news, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 63,451 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $176.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,227,654.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IQV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.67.

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded down $2.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $190.64. 5,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,581. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.80, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.79 and a 12-month high of $199.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.84.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

