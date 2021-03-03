IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on IQV. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on IQVIA from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist raised their price target on IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on IQVIA from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $183.67.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $192.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.84. The company has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a PE ratio of 211.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. IQVIA has a 1-year low of $81.79 and a 1-year high of $199.99.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. IQVIA’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IQVIA news, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 63,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $176.95 per share, with a total value of $11,227,654.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IQV. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its stake in IQVIA by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 51,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,159,000 after buying an additional 10,832 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 175.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,775,000 after purchasing an additional 36,648 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,463 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

