Irish Residential Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:RSHPF) Lifted to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Irish Residential Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:RSHPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of RSHPF stock opened at $1.82 on Tuesday. Irish Residential Properties REIT has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1.82.

Get Irish Residential Properties REIT alerts:

About Irish Residential Properties REIT

Irish Residential Properties REIT Plc (ÂIÂRESÂ registration # 529737) is an Irish REIT focused on consolidating the fragmented Irish rental market by targeting quality multi-unit residential real estate in Dublin and other major centres. IÂRES is externally managed by certain subsidiaries of CAPREIT (TSX:CAR.UN).

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Irish Residential Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Irish Residential Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.