Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC Sells 1,100 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lowered its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 360.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stephens upgraded Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

Shares of TSN stock traded up $1.14 on Wednesday, reaching $69.82. The stock had a trading volume of 34,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,236,294. The stock has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $71.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.37.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

