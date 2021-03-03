Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC Sells 95 Shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 28.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBH stock traded down $3.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.66. 10,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,767. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.20. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $112.03 and a 1-year high of $197.28.

VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF Company Profile

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

