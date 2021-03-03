Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC Takes $207,000 Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 778 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HD stock traded down $4.12 on Wednesday, hitting $256.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,323,670. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95. The company has a market capitalization of $275.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $274.61 and its 200-day moving average is $275.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HD. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zelman & Associates upgraded The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.32.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

