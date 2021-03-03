Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Director Alexander J. Denner Buys 344,900 Shares

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Director Alexander J. Denner bought 344,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $3,311,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,302.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ IRWD opened at $9.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91, a current ratio of 13.17 and a quick ratio of 13.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.22 and its 200-day moving average is $10.57. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $7.99 and a one year high of $12.84.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 240.80% and a net margin of 27.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

IRWD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRWD. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 65.0% during the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 6,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 478.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $67,000.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from abdominal pain associated with GI diseases; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

