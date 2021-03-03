iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. STA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 421.4% during the fourth quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 71,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,585,000 after acquiring an additional 57,845 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,258,000 after acquiring an additional 9,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000.

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $115.77 on Wednesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $114.10 and a one year high of $123.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.41.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

