iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Purchased by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 93.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,949 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 14.0% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period.

ICF traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,429 shares. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $88.40 and a twelve month high of $104.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.98.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

