iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,284,000. FC Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 40,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $859,000. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 115,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,098,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 26,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

HDV stock opened at $90.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.79. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $61.04 and a 52-week high of $92.80.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.